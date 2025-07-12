3 Brutal Truths About Modern Fatherhood Your Dad Never Told You
Your grandfather raised 8 kids without a single parenting book. You're googling how to get your toddler to eat vegetables.
What happened to us?
I was driving my car this morning when I saw something that broke my heart.
A father in his pajamas, dragging a screaming 5-year-old to the car. The kid was throwing a full meltdown because dad forgot to pack the "special" snacks.
The man looked defeated.
Exhausted.
Like he'd already lost the war before breakfast.
It reminded me of my own…