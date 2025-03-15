You've Been Enslaved (And You Paid For Your Own Chains)
Every morning, you wake up, scroll through your phone, and don't notice the collar around your neck.
You don't see the invisible leash.
You don't feel the slow drain of your masculine soul.
But make no mistake: you are a slave.
Not in the history-book sense with iron shackles and auction blocks. Your enslavement is far more insidious—because you've been convinced it's freedom.
The Digital Plantation
Our ancestors feared physical bondage. We should have fear…