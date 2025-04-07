YOU’VE BEEN BUTCHERING PROVERBS 31 YOUR ENTIRE CHRISTIAN LIFE
The Ancient Text Men Use to Crucify Women Was Actually a Mother’s Blade Against Her Son’s Blindness
The pages of that Bible in your hand are stained with the blood of misinterpretation.
For generations, Christian men have wielded Proverbs 31 like a scythe—
Harvesting judgment against wives and daughters who fail to meet an impossible standard…
…a standard they were never meant to bear.
You memorized those verses.
You preached those verses.
You measured wome…