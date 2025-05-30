Your Son Is Watching You Fail (And He's Taking Notes)
The average Christian father spends 7 minutes per day in meaningful conversation with his children.
The average Christian father spends 3 hours per day on his phone.
Do the math. Your son already has.
The Hard Truth That'll Make You Delete This Email
He's not learning masculinity from you. He's learning it from Andrew Tate.
While you're at men's breakfast, eating pancakes and sharing prayer requests, your 13-year-old is consuming 4 hours of content from m…