YOUR 'QUIET TIME' IS SPIRITUAL COTTON CANDY
Modern Christianity has turned spiritual warfare into a nursery rhyme. Let's rip the band-aid off - your devotional life is a JOKE.
That 5-minute devotional app isn't feeding your spirit - it's STARVING it. And you know it.
Your typical "warrior's morning":
- 30 minutes scrolling Instagram "motivation"
- 15 minutes on YouTube "Bible teachers"
- 3 minutes with God between notifications
- 10 minutes choosing your daily Bible verse wallpaper
- 20 minutes listening to watered-down preaching p…