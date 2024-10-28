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That 5-minute devotional app isn't feeding your spirit - it's STARVING it. And you know it.

Your typical "warrior's morning":

- 30 minutes scrolling Instagram "motivation"

- 15 minutes on YouTube "Bible teachers"

- 3 minutes with God between notifications

- 10 minutes choosing your daily Bible verse wallpaper

- 20 minutes listening to watered-down preaching p…