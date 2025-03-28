YOUR DIGITAL PROSTITUTES ARE DESTROYING YOUR MARRIAGE
Every pleasure to a screen is a nail in your marriage's coffin – and the hammer's still in your pathetic grip
You know exactly what you're doing.
Late at night. Screen glowing blue against your face. Door locked. Sound down. Private browser tab open.
And your pathetic justifications ready:
"It doesn't hurt anyone."
"Everyone does it."
"I need the release."
"At least I'm not actually cheating."
Stop lying to yourself.
You are cheating. Every single time.