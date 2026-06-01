Picture your house at 6 a.m.

Nobody is awake yet. But something is already talking.

The phone on the nightstand. The phone on the charger in your kid's room. The phone face-down on the kitchen counter.

The first sermon of the day is already loaded. And it is not yours.

It is a stranger. A timeline. An algorithm that does not love your children and is not responsible for what they become.

It preaches first. Every single morning. Before you say a word.

===

Here is what your faith probably looks like.

You bought the devotional. You started the reading plan. You taped the verse to the bathroom mirror.

You did everything right.

And nothing in your morning actually changed.

You still reach for the phone before you reach for the Book. Your kids still get their first voice from a screen. Your wife still scrolls before her feet hit the floor.

More devotionals will not fix it. More plans will not fix it.

It is junk reps. Effort with no protein. You are showing up and getting nowhere.

Because the problem is not how much Scripture you own.

The problem is what gets to your heart first.

==•

Martha had Christ standing in her own house.

She still missed Him.

"Martha, Martha, thou art careful and troubled about many things." Luke 10:41.

Cumbered about much serving. Busy. Doing everything right. And the one Voice that mattered was in the room and she could not hear it over the noise of her own morning.

That is most Christian homes right now.

The Lord is on the shelf. The noise is in your hand. And the noise wins because the noise speaks first.

===

David knew the fix.

"My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O Lord; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up." Psalm 5:3.

In the morning.

Not after the scroll. Not after the news. Not after you have already let three strangers shape your mood before breakfast.

First.

Hannah did not wait either. She rose up and went to the house of the Lord while her heart was still broken. Eli thought she was drunk. 1 Samuel 1. She was just a woman who refused to let anything speak to her before God did.

That is the whole battle. Not whether you read your Bible.

Whether it gets to you first.

===

I remember waking up at 2:45 am to get ready for the route. I’d find myself on the couch, phone in hand. Scrolling X. I would always hit the road with a level of guilt. First thing.

Those mornings taught me something about the whole house.

You do not lose your family in one big moment. You lose them one morning at a time. One scroll before Scripture. One stranger before the Saviour. A slow surrender wearing the clothes of a normal day.

So I stopped trying to out-discipline the phone.

I built a wall in front of it.

===

What I Have Been Building

It is called FaithWall.

The idea is plain. Bible first. Then the phone.

Every morning a wall goes up on the home screen. The day's Scripture. And the phone stays gated until you have read it. Read the passage, the wall comes down, the phone unlocks. The first voice in your house is the right one. By design, not by willpower.

It has been changing my mornings. I want it changing yours.

Inside the beta:

The Wall. Scripture gates the phone every morning. The heart of it.

The Bible. Full KJV in a clean reader. Tap any word for the law of first mention built in and the Webster's 1828 meaning. Long-press a verse to keep a note.

Radio. Something righteous in the background while you work or drive.

Prayer. A hub for requests, answered prayers, voice prayers, the names you carry.

Family Mode. ( This one is waiting on the approval from the app stores) But this one is for the kids. You set the rule. Read this many chapters, this many verses, this many minutes in the Word, before the phone unlocks. Set a PIN so they cannot bypass it. Deuteronomy 6:7 with a lock screen. Your children earn the screen with Scripture.

===

I am not selling you the finished thing yet.

I am letting you in early.

This is the beta. The full FaithWall drops soon. But the working app, the Wall, the Bible, the Radio, is ready for you to put in your hand this week.

===

It is over six weeks of my life built into one app.

Pay what you want. Ten dollar minimum.

The minute you pay, you get the TestFlight link and the two-minute setup. No waiting on an email.

Get into the FaithWall beta. Pay what you want, $10 floor.

I need your honest take. The rough edges are where you help most. Does the morning feel natural or annoying. Is the Wall clear. Did Family Mode make sense.

Tell me what is broken. That is the whole point of letting you in early.

===

His mercies are new every morning. Lamentations 3:23.

So is the noise.

One of them is going to get the first word in your house tomorrow.

Build the wall. Let it be Him.

Adam

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