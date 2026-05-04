Your phone is not neutral.

Neither is your child’s phone.

Neither is the iPad in the bedroom.

Neither is the screen sitting on the kitchen counter while you make dinner and tell yourself everybody is fine.

That little black rectangle is teaching.

All day.

Every day.

It teaches what matters.

It teaches what gets attention.

It teaches what gets rewarded.

It teaches your son to reach for entertainment before discipline.

It teaches your daughter to compare her face, her body, her house, her life, her mood, and her worth against strangers who do not know her name.

It teaches grown men to run from quiet.

It teaches tired mothers to scroll through the life they are trying to build.

And the worst part is not that the phone is powerful.

The worst part is that most Christian homes have no wall.

We have passwords.

We have talks.

We have lectures.

We have guilt.

We have “just don’t look at that.”

We have fathers checking phones after the damage is already done.

We have mothers trying to hold back a river with their bare hands.

I know because I live in the same world you do.

I have five children.

I know what it feels like to watch technology move faster than your authority.

I know what it feels like to see the glow of a screen and wonder what is getting into the house while you are just trying to pay bills, make dinner, answer messages, and survive the day.

And I got tired of talking about the problem.

So I started building a wall.

FaithWall is simple.

Pick the apps.

Raise the wall.

Put Scripture first.

Then unlock.

That is the whole idea.

Not complicated.

Not churchy.

Not another “Christian alternative” that looks like it was built in 2009 by a committee that hates beauty.

FaithWall is built for Christian homes that need a practical way to put the Bible in front of the distraction.

A parent can use it like this:

Your child wants access to certain apps.

Games.

Social media.

Entertainment.

Whatever you decide.

You choose what goes behind the wall.

Before they get through, they have to go through Scripture first.

Not a lecture from dad.

Not another emotional argument.

Not you standing there like a prison guard with a tired face.

A wall.

A simple boundary.

A moment where the phone stops being the teacher and the Word of God gets the first word.

That matters.

Because children are not formed by what we claim to value.

They are formed by what gets repeated.

They are formed by what comes first.

They are formed by what stands between desire and access.

That is why FaithWall exists.

And this is not just for kids.

A grown man can use this too.

Maybe you are not worried about your son’s phone yet.

Maybe you are worried about your own.

Maybe you wake up and reach for X before prayer.

Maybe you grab your phone in the bathroom because you cannot handle ten quiet minutes alone with your thoughts.

Maybe you check notifications before you check your own spirit.

Maybe you are not “addicted” in the dramatic sense.

You are just trained.

That is worse in some ways.

Because trained men do not feel trapped.

They feel normal.

FaithWall gives you friction.

Good friction.

The kind a man needs.

You pick the apps that pull you stupid.

You put them behind the wall.

You make your phone answer to your convictions instead of your impulses.

That is not legalism.

That is order.

A man who cannot tell his own phone “no” is going to have a hard time leading anything else.

The Bible says:

“And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house…”

— Deuteronomy 6:7

That is not a decorative verse for a farmhouse sign.

That is a command.

Teach them in the house.

Teach them in the way.

Teach them when you lie down.

Teach them when you rise up.

That means the household is not morally neutral.

The habits are not neutral.

The screens are not neutral.

The order of the day is not neutral.

Something is always catechizing your family.

The only question is whether you are honest enough to name it.

For years, Christians have acted like the internet is just “a tool.”

That is only half true.

A hammer is a tool.

A table saw is a tool.

A loaded gun is a tool.

Nobody sane hands a loaded gun to a twelve-year-old and says, “Just make good choices.”

But we handed our children portals to lust, vanity, rage, strangers, dopamine, mockery, envy, and endless distraction.

Then we acted shocked when they got discipled by it.

I am not saying FaithWall fixes all of that.

It does not.

An app cannot replace a father.

An app cannot replace a mother.

An app cannot replace prayer.

An app cannot replace discipline.

An app cannot raise your children for you.

But a wall is still a wall.

And a Christian home needs walls.

Here is where we are.

FaithWall is built.

The iPhone app is working in our hands.

The Apple side is in the last approval step for the Screen Time controls needed for the app to do what it is built to do.

If Apple approval lands like expected, the app should be live very soon.

My honest target is the next 48 hours.

I am not promising what Apple controls.

I am telling you where we are.

Once FaithWall is live, the regular pricing will be:

Single use: $9.99/month

Family plan: $17.99/month

Annual pricing: also coming

But right now, before it goes live, founder pricing is still open.

That will not last once the app is public.

Founder pricing is for the people who understand what this is before everybody else does.

The parents who already know the phone is not neutral.

The men who already know their attention has been stolen.

The mothers who are tired of fighting the same screen battle every week.

The families who do not need another thinkpiece.

They need a wall.

If that is you, get in before the pricing changes.

https://faithwall.deadhidden.org

I am building this because I need it in my own house.

That is the cleanest way I can say it.

This is not some random app idea I cooked up because “Christian tech” sounded marketable.

I am a father.

I am watching the same war you are watching.

I am tired of pretending we can out-parent trillion-dollar companies with good intentions and occasional guilt.

We need prayer.

We need fathers.

We need mothers.

We need Scripture.

And we need tools that stop acting like the screen is innocent.

FaithWall is one of those tools.

If you want in at founder pricing, now is the time.

Once the app goes live, the monthly plans become the normal path.

Single use: $9.99/month

Family: $17.99/month

Annual: coming with the launch pricing

Founder pricing is still here right now:

https://faithwall.deadhidden.org

Build the wall before the next battle starts.

— Adam

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