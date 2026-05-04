The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Vampire Expert (Dawnguard)'s avatar
Vampire Expert (Dawnguard)
2h

Feeling too sad and tired to look for it, but there’s a book, called Veritas, written by a Christian who snuck into Harvard without even being a good girl, and, that book discusses violence in videogames from a female PoV, Nog even using a Coldplay reference.

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