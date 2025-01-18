YOUR “MODERN MARRIAGE” IS JUST SELF-WORSHIP WITH A WEDDING RING
BRUTAL TRUTH: You’re Not “Evolving Past Monogamy”—You’re Just Excusing Your Weak Faith.
The “Unplugged Christian” just dropped a nuclear truth bomb: 81% of men aged 25-40 have zero intention of ever getting married.
His solution? Women should “lower their standards” about monogamy and “think outside the box.”
Let that sink in.
A so-called Christian influencer is telling women to abandon God’s design because men are too weak to honor it.
This i…