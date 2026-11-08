I’ve been quieter here lately, and some of you have written just to check on me. Others have prayed, sent encouragement, or helped support this work. I don’t want to hurry into the next post without thanking you.

“I thank my God upon every remembrance of you,”

Philippians 1:3

That’s where I want to begin this Sunday. Thanking God for your kindness and for the chance we have to keep opening His word together.

I’m glad you’re here.

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P.S. If you’d like to support this work and get something useful, the current offer is here. Show Me Where It Says That is five Bible guides, including What Saves a Sinner, on grace, faith and assurance, with passages you can check yourself.

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