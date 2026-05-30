I caught myself wanting the credit.

My kid did something good. Something real. And the first thing that moved in my chest wasn’t joy for him.

It was the hope that somebody would look at me.

Look what I built. Look what I produced. Look what kind of father makes a kid like that.

That’s the moment I want to talk to you about. Because I don’t think I’m the only man who’s felt it.

There’s a quiet transaction running underneath a lot of Christian fatherhood.

We call it love. We call it investment. We say we’re “pouring into them.”

But somewhere in the pouring, a ledger opened up. And we started expecting a return.

The kid becomes the thing that proves we mattered. The legacy. The validation. The do-over for the life we never got to live.

You wanted to play ball. So he’s going to play ball.

You never finished. So she’s going to finish.

You felt small your whole life. So they’re going to make you feel big.

That’s not a father. That’s an investor with a Bible.

Hear me plain, because this is the whole post in one line:

Your kids aren’t the retirement plan for your ego.

You don’t get to spend eighteen years making deposits and then live off the dividends of their applause. They were never yours to cash out.

“Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.” (Psalm 127:3)

Read that again. An heritage of the LORD.

They belong to Him. You’re not the owner. You’re the steward. God handed you something that was already His and said, watch this for Me. Raise it for Me. Then give it back.

A steward who starts acting like an owner is called a thief.

But we don’t preach it that way, do we.

In a lot of churches the family isn’t under God. The family is god.

We put “faith and family” on the truck decal and quietly flip the order. We build the whole house around the kids. We orbit them, photograph them, brag on them — and we tell ourselves it’s devotion.

It’s idolatry with a minivan.

“Little children, keep yourselves from idols.” (1 John 5:21)

An idol isn’t always a statue. An idol is anything you look to for the worth and the meaning that only God is supposed to give you.

And a man will absolutely do that to his own children. He’ll hang his entire soul on whether they turn out impressive — because if they’re impressive, then he is too.

That’s not loving your kids. That’s using them.

“For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” (Matthew 6:21)

If your treasure is your reflection in your children, your heart is bowed down to a mirror.

I’m not the only one saying it.

A preacher I know preaches this straight into a phone camera for his congregation — six kids of his own — and on the fathers who can’t let go, the ones who grip and manage and smother, he doesn’t blink:

“Parents, let them go! The next generation isn’t going to learn to be healthy and self-sufficient if we continue to control, manipulate, and smother.”

Control. Manipulate. Smother.

You know what those three words have in common? Every one of them is about the parent. Not the kid.

He’s also got a line about parenting being like gardening — you prune a plant so it can blossom, not so it can make the gardener look good. A man obsessed with his own reflection doesn’t prune a kid. He props one up.

Here’s the part nobody wants to hear.

The ownership mentality doesn’t produce grateful kids. It produces the exact thing you’re afraid of.

A child raised to be his father’s trophy learns one lesson early: my job is to make Dad feel okay about himself.

That kid grows up owing. And a person who grows up owing either rebels against the debt — or pays it forever and dies hollow.

Either way you don’t get a relationship. You get a transaction that finally goes bankrupt.

I’ve watched it. The grown son who can’t make a move without checking whether Dad approves. The grown daughter who calls out of guilt, not love, and hangs up emptier than when she dialed.

That’s the harvest of the ego retirement plan. Entitlement on one end. Resentment on the other. And two people who share a last name and can’t actually stand to be in a room together.

“And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.” (Ephesians 6:4)

Nurture and admonition of the Lord. Not of your reputation. Not of your wounded inner child wearing your kid like a costume.

So what does a father do instead. Here it is. Straight, the way I’d say it across a workbench.

Raise them for God, not for the highlight reel. The question isn’t “will this make me look good.” The question is “will this make them love Jesus.” Those are not the same question. Most days they’re opposite ones.

Stop keeping the ledger. They don’t owe you for the diapers. They don’t owe you for the tuition. You did that as worship to God, or you did it as a loan — and if it was a loan, repent. Love doesn’t invoice.

Let them want what you never wanted. Train up a child in the way he should go — “and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6) Read it close. He should go. Not the way you wish you’d gone. Your unlived life is your business with God, not a weight you strap to your son’s back.

Let them fail in front of you. A kid who’s only allowed to succeed is a kid being used as proof. Give him room to fall while he’s still close enough for you to help him up.

Hold them with an open hand. Heritage of the LORD, remember. On loan. You can hold something precious without strangling it. The grip that calls itself love is just fear with better PR.

Build them to leave. Future adults. You are not constructing a permanent orbit around yourself. You are launching something that’s supposed to fly past where you ever got.

Two kinds of fathers. Pick one.

The first one builds a kingdom with himself on the throne and his children as subjects who exist to make the king feel like a king.

The second one builds an altar, lays his children on it like Abraham did, and hands them back to the God who lent them in the first place.

One of those men dies surrounded by people who love him.

The other dies surrounded by people who were waiting.

You don’t get to coast into the right one. You choose it. Today. In the next thing you say to your kid.

Your children are not here to retire your ego.

They’re here to serve God — and the most fatherly thing you will ever do is get your name off the throne so they can see His.

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P.S. — If you read this and felt caught, that’s not condemnation. That’s the door opening. The men who change are the ones honest enough to flinch. Forward this to a father who needs it — and if these letters keep putting steel in your spine, subscribe. I write for the men nobody else will tell the truth to.