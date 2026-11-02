The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Janice's avatar
Janice
6h

We don’t rely on politics but we are biblically called to be responsible and respectful citizens and voting should be done by all Christian’s and through the lens of Christ.

And when the ballot is read and done we say well we obeyed the Lord in all things and we have faith on Him alone.

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The Drews's avatar
The Drews
5h

Pray that the nation does not get the leaders we deserve. We need grace and mercy. God is not judging the nation as a Democracy, looking for a 50% or more majority. 15% devoted to Him is enough to salt the entire country. Let us pray we can enjoy one more revival before the end!

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