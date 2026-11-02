I’m not a fan of politics. I don’t think this world is run by the people on tomorrow’s ballot, and I don’t have to guess who does run it, because the Bible names him.

When the devil took Jesus up into a high mountain and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world, he made Him an offer: “All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it.” (Luke 4:6) Jesus refused the trade without disputing the claim. Later He gave the devil a title, “the prince of this world” (John 14:30). Paul called him “the god of this world” (2 Corinthians 4:4). John said it flat: “the whole world lieth in wickedness.” (1 John 5:19)

So I don’t expect a ballot to fix the world. Wednesday morning, half the country will wake up sick and the other half will wake up relieved, and most people in both halves will have put their hope in the same wrong place.

Somebody at your kitchen table is going to watch your face when the results come in. Your kids will, and so will your husband or your wife. They’ll learn more about where your hope lives from that face than from anything you’ve told them about God.

The Bible already told you where it can’t live:

“Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help. His breath goeth forth, he returneth to his earth; in that very day his thoughts perish.” (Psalm 146:3-4)

Every name on that ballot belongs to someone who is going back to the dirt, and their plans go with them. The next verse tells you where hope does live: “Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the LORD his God.” (Psalm 146:5)

If you vote tomorrow, vote like it matters who rules, because it does: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” (Proverbs 29:2) Just don’t mistake a ballot for a Savior.

And whoever wins, read Daniel 4:17 before you panic or celebrate. The most High “ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.” The devil can claim the kingdoms. God still hands them out. He has put bad men in charge before, and He knew exactly what He was doing.

Paul gave Timothy the instruction for Wednesday morning:

“I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.” (1 Timothy 2:1-2)

Look at what that prayer is for. Paul wants your house living a quiet and peaceable life, whoever sits in the chair. So pray for the winner by name at your table Wednesday morning, especially if you voted against them. Your kids will remember that prayer longer than they remember the results.

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This world has a prince, and he isn’t on the ballot either. Neither is your King.

“For here have we no continuing city, but we seek one to come.” (Hebrews 13:14)