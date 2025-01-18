YOUR “HOLY TRAUMA” IS JUST NARCISSISM WITH A CROSS NECKLACE
BRUTAL TRUTH: While Martyrs Bled for Christ, You’re Bleeding Out Your Feelings on Instagram.
Let’s rip the band-aid off modern Christianity’s favorite wound:
Your “healing journey” isn’t just your new religion—it’s your golden calf, and you’re dancing around it in Jesus’s name.
You’ve Done Something Spectacular:
Turned the God of the Universe into your personal therapist, and the Bible into your emotional support animal.
Your “Sacred Wounds” Are Ac…