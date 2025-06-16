Your GPS Can’t Find What Your Grandfather Never Lost
Why Modern Christian Men Are Spiritually Homeless Despite Having Every Direction App, Life Coach, and Accountability Partner Money Can Buy
You’re lost.
Not geographically. Your iPhone knows exactly where you are. Your Tesla can autopilot you home. Your smartwatch tracks every step.
You’re spiritually homeless - and your accountability partner’s spreadsheet won’t fix it.
See, there’s a difference between wandering and wondering. Your grandfather wandered with divine purpose. You wonder why not…