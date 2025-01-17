Your Christianity Feels Like a Taylor Swift Album Because You're Doing It Wrong
The uncomfortable truth about why your faith keeps crashing and burning (and how to finally get off the emotional rollercoaster)
If your relationship with Jesus feels more like "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" than the unshakeable faith the Bible promises, we need to talk. Your spiritual life isn't supposed to be an endless cycle of euphoric worship highs and gut-wrenching doubt lows. But here you are, treating the Holy Spirit like a divine mood …