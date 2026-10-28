Your Bible doesn't say fight sexual immorality. It says flee.

Run. Not stand your ground. Not manage it. Not install an accountability app and white-knuckle through another Tuesday night. Flee.

"Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body." (1 Corinthians 6:18)

I know that is not what most of us were handed, . We were handed a fight. Armor, battle plans, a brother to text when it gets bad at eleven at night. Paul handed them one word, and it was a direction. Away.

You know why God didn't say fight? Because the men who tried to fight it are the same men who lost everything.

Samson could kill a lion with his bare hands. Rip city gates off their hinges. Slaughter a thousand men with a jawbone. He couldn't say no to Delilah. "And she made him sleep upon her knees; and she called for a man, and she caused him to shave off the seven locks of his head; and she began to afflict him, and his strength went from him." (Judges 16:19) The strongest man who ever lived ended up blind, chained, grinding grain like an animal.

David killed Goliath as a teenager. Wrote the Psalms. God called him a man after mine own heart. Then one spring he stayed home from the war and took a walk on the roof. "And it came to pass in an eveningtide, that David arose from off his bed, and walked upon the roof of the king's house: and from the roof he saw a woman washing herself; and the woman was very beautiful to look upon." (2 Samuel 11:2) He saw her and couldn't look away. Nine months later he had committed adultery, murdered her husband, and buried a son.

Solomon asked God for wisdom and got more of it than any man in history. He wrote most of the book of Proverbs, including the chapter that says to stay away from her door, and he did not take his own counsel. "For it came to pass, when Solomon was old, that his wives turned away his heart after other gods: and his heart was not perfect with the LORD his God, as was the heart of David his father." (1 Kings 11:4)

Three of the strongest, wisest, most anointed men in your Bible. Every one of them stood his ground, and every one of them lost.

Now look at the one who ran.

Joseph was a slave in Egypt with no family in the country and no way out of the house. His master's wife had him alone, and the Bible says she had been at him day by day. "And she caught him by his garment, saying, Lie with me: and he left his garment in her hand, and fled, and got him out." (Genesis 39:12)

He didn't argue with her. He didn't explain himself. He left his coat in her hand and went out the door, and it cost him. She lied, and he sat in prison for it. But read the rest of his life. He came out of that prison to stand second only to Pharaoh over all Egypt, he carried his father and his brothers through a famine, and he died at a hundred and ten with his great-grandchildren brought up on his knees. Samson, David, and Solomon fought and lost. Joseph fled and kept everything that mattered.

That is the whole doctrine, and it was never a men-only rule.

Flee is a house rule. It is the phone that does not sleep in the bedroom, because nobody wins a fight at one in the morning. It is the coworker text you answer in front of your spouse or do not answer at all. It is the show the two of you keep managing through the one scene, until the night you finally turn it off. It is the screen in your son's or daughter's room that comes out to the kitchen tonight instead of after a talk next month. None of that is standing your ground. All of it is Joseph's coat left in a hand.

"Remove thy way far from her, and come not nigh the door of her house:" (Proverbs 5:8)

Not fight her at the door. Not nigh the door.

"Can a man take fire in his bosom, and his clothes not be burned?" (Proverbs 6:27)

Solomon wrote that line. He knew the answer and carried the fire anyway. You do not have to.

I did not read the Bible for myself until I was thirty-four. The word on that page is not fight. It is flee.

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Don't stand your ground tonight, . Flee.

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