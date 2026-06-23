Ask three good men about baptism.

You will get three answers.

Ask about tongues. The rapture. The kingdom of heaven.

Three more answers. Maybe four.

You walk away from the study more confused than you walked in. And quietly, you stop asking.

That is not your fault. The Bible is not the problem.

You were just never shown how to read it.

The hard verses get a shrug. “That one’s a mystery.” “Scholars disagree.” Next slide.

So the average believer carries a faith full of holes he is too embarrassed to name. He nods through the sermon. He does not know what he believes about baptism. Or the rapture. Or what “the kingdom of heaven” even is. And no one will walk him through it straight.

I carried that stack too. Verses I skipped because the men who should have taught me plain would not.

So I built the thing I needed.

Eleven of the doctrines that divide sincere believers. Baptism. Tongues. Healing. Tithing. The rapture. Predestination. Six more.

Each one handled the same way.

The confusion, said plain.

Every view, laid on the table. Fair.

Then the verdict, straight from the King James text. And how it got there, so you can see it for yourself.

Hover any reference and the whole verse appears. Exact. Over two hundred of them, so the proof is never more than a second away.

No pastor in the crosshairs. No man as the source. The Bible is the source.

You do not have to stay confused on baptism for the rest of your life. You do not have to fake your way through the rapture. You can read it once and decide for yourself.

Twenty-seven dollars. Instant access. The plain answer your church kept mumbling past.

Get it here: https://deadhidden.org/store/confusing-things-in-the-bible

Adam

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