The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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marilyn's avatar
marilyn
2h

Adam, to me this is one of your best pieces, EVER. (and you've had many awesome ones). I'm sending it to everyone I can reach.

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1 reply by Biblical Man
Jordan Branscombe's avatar
Jordan Branscombe
2h

“our wives could all use a better husband”

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