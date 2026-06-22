You have never raised a hand to your wife. And somewhere underneath, you think that settles it. You think it makes you a good husband.

It does not. It makes you a man clearing a bar so low your own grandfather could have stepped over it drunk. “I never laid a hand on her” is a sentence a decent stranger could say about your wife. She did not stand at an altar and give one life away to a man whose entire résumé is the absence of a crime. Not hitting her is the floor of the room. Some of you have been standing on that floor for fifteen years calling it a throne.

Here is the quiet trick we run on ourselves. We do not measure against the man God commands us to be. We measure against the worst man we ever knew. The father who walked out. The grandfather who drank and swung. We hold them up, glance in the mirror, and feel clean. “I am nothing like him.” Brother, “better than the man who abandoned you” is the lowest grading curve ever drawn. You can be a coward in a recliner, a ghost your own children tiptoe around, a husband who has not asked his wife a real question in a year, and still pass that test with room to spare. The bar your father set is not a bar. It is a ditch. Crawling out of a ditch does not make you a mountain.

I know the ditch because I was born at the bottom of it. Four generations of men in my blood who were violent or gone, often both in the same season. My grandfather put my father through a window. The man before him drank and swung. I was born holding the cheapest pass there is, and for a while I took it. I told myself that showing up at all made me a hero, because the men before me had not. It took me far too long to admit I had only become a quieter draft of the same failure. Present in body. Absent in every way that actually shelters a woman and a child. Not violent. Just not safe.

Then I read Peter slow, and it took the legs out from under me. He does not warn husbands away from violence. He assumes a man has that handled. He sets the bar somewhere most of us never lift our eyes to find. “Dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife, as unto the weaker vessel... that your prayers be not hindered.” Honour. Knowledge. Studying your wife the way you study the things you actually love. And then the clause men read straight past: that your prayers be not hindered. God ties it together right there. How you treat the woman in the quiet of your own house decides whether He hears you when you call. You can be doctrinally sharp, faithful in the offering plate, never once raised a hand, and still be praying into a dead receiver, because she has not exhaled in that house since the honeymoon.

So put your father down. He is not your standard. He is your warning. The question was never whether you turned out better than the man who broke you. The question is whether your wife loosens her shoulders when she hears your truck in the driveway, or sets her jaw. Whether your house is a shelter, or just the one place where nothing technically illegal happens. Most of us have been answering the easy question for fifteen years. Answer the hard one before you sleep tonight.

And when it lands, do not sit on it. Within arm’s reach of you is a man who still believes that not being a monster makes him a husband. He came up out of a ditch too. He is grading on the same curve you were. Send him this. Walk him up to the real bar. A cycle this old does not break one man at a time in private. It breaks one man reaching back for the next.

Adam

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P.S. Not hitting her was never the bar. Becoming the man she exhales around is — and nobody handed that to my father, or his. So I built it. Everything I know about leading a house, in one place: the Biblical Man Vault. If today named what’s been missing, that’s where you go to fix it. → https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault