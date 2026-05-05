Proverbs 22:6 is not a lottery ticket. It is an indictment.

You got them dressed.

You found the missing shoe.

You told them to stop fighting in the back seat.

You dragged them into church.

Then you called it training.

It is not.

Church attendance is good. Preaching matters. The assembly is commanded.

But God never told the church to replace the father.

A pastor is not the head of your house.

A youth group is not discipleship.

A Sunday service is not a substitute for a father with an open Bible at the kitchen table.

“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Proverbs 22:6.

Not drag up.

Not drop off.

Not outsource.

Train.

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Training is daily. Repeated. Inconvenient. Boring some nights. Bloody other nights.

The world understands this better than most Christian fathers.

The world does not need one big speech to disciple your child.

It only needs access.

A phone in the bedroom.

A feed with no father watching.

A song in the car.

A friend with a dead-eyed father.

A private browser.

A little secrecy.

And while you tell yourself the kids are fine because they were in church Sunday, the world keeps preaching.

Deuteronomy 6:6-7 says:

“And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.”

That is not a church program.

That is the house.

The road.

The bed.

The morning.

The ordinary traffic of family life.

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If the phone is discipling your house more than Scripture is, fix that.

FaithWall was built for this fight: Scripture before scrolling.

Use it for your phone. Use it for your household members.

https://faithwall.deadhidden.org

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Your children should hear Scripture when nobody is impressed.

They should hear you pray when nobody is filming.

They should watch you repent when you sin.

They should see you turn the phone off because obedience matters more than entertainment.

They should know what your house refuses.

Not because Dad is moody.

Because God is holy.

“And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”

Ephesians 6:4.

Paul did not write that to the youth pastor.

He wrote it to fathers.

Some children rebel against real light. I know that. I am not here to crush faithful parents with prodigals.

But some children never rejected biblical Christianity.

They rejected the hollow version they saw at home.

Rules without repentance.

Church without fear of God.

A father who demanded obedience while making peace with his own compromise.

So yes.

Take them to church.

Drag them if you must.

But do not call that the whole job.

Your child does not need a religious chauffeur.

He needs a father.

You dragged them to church.

Now train them like their souls are actually at war.

— Adam

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Not ten.

One.

The man who thinks getting everyone into the pew means his work is done.