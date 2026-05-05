The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jansky's avatar
Jansky
3h

We could have done a better job at this. One we dragged and one went willingly, but we did not always walk the talk. My prayer today for my adult children is that God cover the mistakes we made and that they “teach their children in the way they should go.” It is the greatest gift a parent can give to their children.🙏

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