The pastor who hurt you was a man.

The church that failed you was full of men.

The Christian who lied to you was a sinner. Like you. Like me.

And somewhere in the wreckage, you made a quiet decision. You decided God did it.

You stopped praying. You stopped reading. Maybe you still sit in a pew with your arms crossed and your heart in the parking lot. Maybe you left years ago and never looked back.

But hear this.

You did not lose faith in Christ.

You lost faith in people you mistook for Him.

Big difference.

Send this to one person who is blaming Christ for what a man did.

Let me say what nobody said to you when it happened.

It was wrong. What they did to you was wrong. The lie was a sin. The cover-up was a sin. The cold shoulder from people who sang about love was a sin. The Bible does not ask you to pretend otherwise. God hates what happened to you more than you do.

If a crime was committed against you, that belongs to the law too. Romans 13 puts a sword in the magistrate's hand for a reason. Telling the truth about a wolf is not gossip. "Beware of false prophets," Christ said. Matthew 7:15. You cannot beware of what no one will name.

So no. This is not a post telling you to get over it.

This is a post telling you where to put it.

Here is what your Bible already said, centuries before that man broke your trust.

"It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man." Psalm 118:8.

Not safer. Better. The verse assumes men will fail you. It was written by people who had been failed.

Jeremiah goes further. "Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm." Jeremiah 17:5.

Flesh makes a poor arm. It tires. It hides. It lies. It builds a platform and then protects the platform.

Paul wrote to a church splitting over their favorite preachers. "Who then is Paul, and who is Apollos, but ministers by whom ye believed?" 1 Corinthians 3:5. Ministers. Servants. Waiters carrying a meal they did not cook.

When the waiter drops the plate, you do not curse the food.

And Romans 3:4 settles it. "Let God be true, but every man a liar."

Every man. The man behind the pulpit too.

The Bible never asked you to put your faith in a pastor. The pastor was supposed to point. "For we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord." 2 Corinthians 4:5. The moment the man becomes the object instead of the pointer, somebody built an idol. Maybe him. Maybe you. Usually both.

And idols always fall on the people holding them up.

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There are two wrong ways to carry church hurt.

The first is to pretend it did not happen. Stuff it down. Smile. Keep serving. Call the ache bitterness and bury it under busyness. That is not faith. That is denial wearing a choir robe.

Hannah did not do that. She stood praying in the house of God, broken, and Eli the priest looked at her and called her a drunk. Misjudged by the man at the door of the tabernacle. She did not pretend. "I am a woman of a sorrowful spirit," she told him. "I have poured out my soul before the LORD." 1 Samuel 1:15. The priest got her wrong. She kept praying to the God the priest worked for. And God heard her.

The second wrong way is the one eating this generation alive. You take everything that man did and you hand the bill to Jesus. The pastor lied, so the Bible is a lie. The church failed, so Christ failed. The deacon was a hypocrite, so heaven must be empty.

Look at that logic in the daylight. A waiter spit in your food, so you decided farmers do not exist.

You are not angry at Christ. You have never met a version of Christ who did what that man did. You are angry at a man. Christ just had the only name big enough to take the blame.

He can take it. He took worse. But it is still the wrong address.

So many of you are walking wounded. Men and women both. The woman who served for fifteen years and got discarded in a business meeting. The man whose honest questions got him labeled. The teenager who watched the scandal unfold and decided the whole thing was theater. You did not stop hungering for God. You stopped trusting the people who claimed to serve the meal.

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Here is the way back. It is not complicated. It is just slow.

Open the Book yourself. Not a clip. Not a podcast about the Book. The Book.

The woman with the issue of blood spent twelve years going through the professionals. Mark 5:26 says she "had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse." Then she stopped going through men and touched Christ herself. One touch. Healed.

Stop going through the professionals. Touch Him yourself.

Pray honest. Hannah honest. Sorrowful spirit and all. God is not threatened by your wound. He wrote a book of Psalms full of them.

Repent where you need to. Not for being hurt. For the idol. For letting a man sit on a throne only Christ should occupy. Tearing that down is not loss. It is relief.

Then, carefully, let people back in. Not as gods. As servants. Find a church that opens the Book and stays under it. Pastoral care, godly counsel, wise friends, real help when you need it. These are gifts. They are just not the foundation.

"Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith." Hebrews 12:2.

Author. Finisher. He starts it and He completes it. No man holds either job.

That man failed you.

Christ never did.

Stop letting the one cost you the other.

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What did people teach you to blame on God that the Bible never put on Him? Tell me in the comments. I read them all.

Adam

P.S. If the wound is not abstract for you, start with Give Me Something To Believe In. It is the guide built for the Christian who has confused failed people with a failed Christ.