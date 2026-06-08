The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Sowers's avatar
Jonathan Sowers
1h

Amen brother it is an easy trap to fall into.

Reply
Share
Jack W. Guffey's avatar
Jack W. Guffey
4h

"A servant works to stay. The son already belongs."

If I were trying to dismantle the infrastructure (or stability) of the church, I would start in the home-- with the family.

So many of these dynamics are rooted in the assumption that we have an appreciation (or an understanding) of what it means to be a part of a family, to understand what it means to have a loving father and mother--to know one's place in that family as:

loved

known

valued

seen

secure

And this just isn't the case anymore. The further disrupted we become, the further out the truth feels.

But thankfully we serve a God of more than enough, who can always provide a way back to Him.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Biblical Man
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture