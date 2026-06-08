There is a kind of Christian who is exhausted.

Not from sin. From service.

He shows up. She signs up. The nursery, the potluck, the early row, the late cleanup. And underneath all of it sits one quiet fear.

That God is keeping a ledger. And the balance is never quite enough.

If you know that believer, send this to them. Some Christians do not need another assignment first. They need to remember whose house they are standing in.

Paul saw that fear in Galatia. So he drew a line most pulpits will not draw.

“Now I say, That the heir, as long as he is a child, differeth nothing from a servant, though he be lord of all; But is under tutors and governors until the time appointed of the father.” (Galatians 4:1-2)

Read that slowly.

The heir and the servant can look identical. Same chores. Same house. Same early mornings.

The difference is not the work. The difference is the name on the will.

A servant works to stay.

A son already belongs.

Then Paul names the turn.

“But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.” (Galatians 4:4-5)

Adoption.

Not hired. Not auditioned. Adopted.

You did not earn your way into the family. Christ went under the law so you could come out from under it. He paid the price you were trying to work off.

And here is the verse that should rearrange your week.

“Wherefore thou art no more a servant, but a son; and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ.” (Galatians 4:7)

No more a servant.

Not a better servant. Not a promoted servant. No more a servant.

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Now hear me. This is not a license to quit.

The servant heart and the son heart can do the exact same things. Both wash the dishes. Both teach the class. Both carry the chairs.

But one does it to be accepted. The other does it because acceptance already came.

Same hands. Different father.

Paul says it again to the church at Rome.

“For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father.” (Romans 8:15)

Bondage cries for wages.

Adoption cries Father.

If your service still smells like fear, you have not been working too little. You have been believing too little.

Watch the trap. It is subtle.

It wears holy clothes. It keeps the list. It shows up early. From the pew it looks like the most committed person in the building.

But underneath, the heart has not changed. It is still trying to buy what was already given.

Hannah poured out her soul at Shiloh and Eli counted her drunk (1 Samuel 1:13). Martha was cumbered about much serving (Luke 10:40). One served from worship. One served from worry. The Lord could tell the difference. He still can.

So ask the hard question this week. Husbands and wives. Fathers and mothers. Sons and daughters still under the same roof.

Why do you serve?

If the honest answer is “so God will finally be pleased,” stop. Go back to Galatians 4. Read it slow. The work was finished before your first chore.

You are not auditioning for a family that already adopted you.

You are not a servant trying to get in.

You are a child who is already home.

And the children who know they are loved serve the hardest of all. Not to be let in. Because they cannot stop saying thank you.

Read Galatians 4 this week. All of it. Out loud if you can. Then look at your own hands and ask whether the work is flowing from fear or from sonship.

One is a grave. The other is a homecoming.

Bring this home

If this exposed something in you, do not outsource the next step to a sermon clip and a guilty feeling.

Open the Book.

Best first move: The Plain Bible Manual

I wrote it for the believer who owns a Bible but was never really taught how to read it straight. It is 135 pages, instant PDF, and ten dollars. No seminary fog. No devotional fluff. Just the plain way to read the Book the way it was written.

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And if you are not ready to buy, send this post to one tired Christian who keeps serving like God has a clipboard.

Adam