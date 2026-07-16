My calendar has called me a liar more times than any atheist ever could.

I say God is first.

Then I give Him whatever survives.

Work gets the fixed hour. Appointments get reminders. The phone gets picked up without one. The things I am afraid to lose get protected.

God gets “when I have a minute.”

Then I wonder why He feels far away.

This is not atheism of the mouth.

It is atheism with a schedule.

Earlier this week I wrote about the kind of practical atheism that stares at personal failure until the failure becomes bigger than Christ. The man believes in grace, but lives like his sin is the one thing Jesus cannot carry.

There is another kind.

It owns a Bible. It says grace before dinner. It knows when to say “God is in control.” Then it builds an entire week as though heaven is empty.

That man does not deny God.

He just never gives God the right to interrupt anything.

And brother, I know how easy that is.

It is amazing how a man can be too tired to pray and still have enough life in him for one more scroll. Too busy to read one chapter, but somehow able to keep up with strangers arguing online. Too overwhelmed to lead his house, but never too overwhelmed to have an opinion about how everyone else is leading theirs.

We have time.

We just keep handing the best of it to something else.

Your calendar is a confession you make in thirty-minute blocks.

You do not have to tell me what you worship. Show me what gets your first attention. Show me what gets protected when the week gets crowded. Show me what you cancel first.

That is usually where the truth is hiding.

Christ asked a question most church men have learned to read without letting it get close:

“And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say?”

—Luke 6:46

Lord is not a religious nickname for Jesus.

It is a claim.

It means He gets to tell me what stays, what goes, what begins, and what needs to die.

But I can call Him Lord on Sunday and treat Him like an unpaid consultant by Monday morning. I will hear His opinion. I may even agree with it. I just will not let it move anything already on the calendar.

The men in Haggai’s day believed in God too. They were not pagans burning Scripture in the street. They were God’s people, living in God’s land, explaining why obedience needed to wait.

Their houses were getting finished.

God’s house was not.

“Is it time for you, O ye, to dwell in your cieled houses, and this house lie waste?”

—Haggai 1:4

The problem was not that they owned houses.

The problem was that their priorities had exposed their theology.

They kept saying, “The time is not come.”

God answered:

“Consider your ways.”

—Haggai 1:5

Look at what your life is producing. Look at where your strength is going. Look at what keeps getting built while the thing God commanded remains a pile of timber and good intentions.

We love saying we are waiting on God.

Sometimes God is waiting on us to stop calling procrastination discernment.

“I will pray with my wife when things settle down.”

“I will lead my children when I understand more.”

“I will deal with that sin after this stressful season.”

“I will open the Bible when I can give it the attention it deserves.”

It all sounds responsible.

That is what makes it dangerous.

Disobedience rarely introduces itself as rebellion. Most of the time it shows up dressed like a reasonable delay.

And delay can sit in a church pew for twenty years without anybody calling it what it is.

I finally had to stop asking whether I had time for God.

The uglier question was why everything else had permission to take His.

Then I asked the question my theology could not answer for me: what would have to move if I meant what I said about God?

Here is where I would begin.