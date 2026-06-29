You are not the main point.

That sounds cruel until it saves your life.

Most of us were trained to believe our own happiness is holy. If I am not happy, something must be wrong. If I am not fulfilled, somebody must be holding me back. If I do not wake up every morning with a clean heart and a full account and a perfect marriage and a quiet mind and a clear road in front of me, then surely I am owed something. So we start throwing things into the furnace to get it. Money, reputation, credibility, friendships. The marriage. The children. A name we spent years building. A house other people still have to live in after we are done swinging the hammer. All of it gets offered up to the little god called happiness, and that god never once says, “Enough.”

We are coming up on the Fourth of July, and everybody knows the line from the Declaration. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That phrase has been rattling around my head this morning. I have been up since around three. It is 6:11 now, and my mind has been full of things fighting for ground — every thought wants a little plot, every fear wants to plant a flag, every regret wants to build a house and call it home.

Maybe you know what that is like. Maybe you wake up, grab the phone, and start reading because the inside of your head is already too loud. Maybe you opened Substack this morning wanting truth, or comfort, or a word from somebody else still trying to stand upright in the wreckage.

That is what this place started as for me.

About two years ago, I had this crazy idea that I would write devotionals for my kids. I was still driving a garbage truck then, long hours with podcasts in my ears — Paul Harvey, Rush, Mike Rowe, the voices that could take a story and turn it into something that stayed with you. I remember sitting outside the scale house thinking maybe I could do a little of that myself. Start the day with the Bible. Start it with truth. Not because I was some polished teacher with a clean life, but because I had children and I wanted to leave them something better than noise.

So I started writing. Pull the phone out, write something, post it, go back to work. Then home. Then back to it. Months turned into years, and eventually the writing helped replace the job. And I thought, maybe this is the dream.

That is what everybody online calls it, isn’t it. Be your own boss, write for a living, build digital products, work from home, build the life you want. It all sounds good right up until a man in the real world asks what you do for a living. The banker asks, or the lawyer, or somebody behind a desk, and you hear yourself say, “Well, I write. I make content. I make digital products.” And even when it is true, part of you feels like a fake. Because if you grew up loving books, you know what a writer was supposed to be — a man or woman with a paperback on a shelf, something that smelled like paper and ink, something that outlived them. Now half the internet is teaching you to outsource your own brain to a machine so you can make money in your sleep. Use AI to get rich, to escape work, to build the perfect life, to chase happiness harder and faster and cheaper.

And I am not throwing stones from a clean porch. I have chased happiness too. I have sacrificed for it, burned bridges over it, done dumb things and things I am not proud of. I have mistaken pleasure for joy, motion for obedience, and building something for becoming someone. There is a difference between those last two, and it has taken me a long time to feel it.

The Bible says, Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others. (Philippians 2:4)

That verse cuts against everything in us, because the flesh wants to be the main point. It wants every room arranged around its own comfort and every person on hand to understand it, support it, excuse it, and applaud whatever it has decided will make it happy next. But Christ does not call a man to put happiness on the throne. He calls us to die, to serve, to love the people under our roof while they are still under it, and to stop treating the gifts He gave like obstacles in the way of the life we imagined.

My wife is asleep under this roof right now. My grandson is asleep down the hall. My son and his wife are here. My daughters are here. And I am sitting awake in the dark realizing they have been living one life while I have been living another one inside my own head. That is a hard sentence to write. It is true anyway.

I have made the writing and the building and the surviving-online into part of my own pursuit of happiness, and I am in a hard spot this morning. Not because Jesus failed me. Not because the Bible lied. Not because my family is the problem. But because a man can chase a good thing in a crooked way until the good thing itself starts eating the house.

True joy is in Jesus Christ. Not in the next post, the next sale, the next idea. Not in being understood by strangers, or proving you were right, or finally becoming the version of yourself you were sure would make all the pain stop. Christ is the gift. Eternal life is the gift. The word of God is a gift. And for a lot of us, the people still sitting at our table are gifts we have been handling far too carelessly.

Some of you reading this do not have that anymore. The spouse is gone. The children are far off. The house is quiet now. The marriage broke, or the family never became what you prayed it would. I am not writing this to crush you. I am writing it because if you still have something sacred near you, you had better stop acting like it is ordinary.

You are not the main point. I am not the main point. Our happiness is not the main point. Christ is. And under Him, the people He handed us matter more than the little kingdom we keep trying to build around our own feelings.

So this morning, I am just asking plainly. Pray for me. Pray that I would stop chasing happiness like a starving dog chasing headlights. Pray that I would love my family better than I love my own ambition, and that I would obey God in the real rooms of my house and not only in the sentences I publish online.

And if this landed too close to home, pray the same thing for yourself.

Adam

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