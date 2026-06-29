The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

12 Comments

User's avatar
Claudia Pennisi's avatar
Claudia Pennisi
3h

"And I am not throwing stones from a clean porch. I have chased happiness too. I have sacrificed for it, burned bridges over it, done dumb things and things I am not proud of. I have mistaken pleasure for joy, motion for obedience, and building something for becoming someone. There is a difference between those last two, and it has taken me a long time to feel it."

These are your words but I can surely relate, quite possibly many of us can. But you, me, everyone is moving forward toward truth.

Praying for your peace.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Biblical Man
D. S. Mullis's avatar
D. S. Mullis
3h

“Godliness with contentment is great gain”…I live here now. Didn’t come by it easily, and fight for it daily. The struggle is real, but there’s a deep abiding joy when we find it as a focal point for “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Self is not prominent. Serving Jesus “gets sweeter as the days go by!”

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture