It’s July 5th

People will tell you today that freedom is the flag, the ability to go to Walmart. Grill hamburgers, and shout at your T.V.

Well, friends, It isn’t.

True freedom is if you can think for yourself. And 250 years in, most people can’t.

I saw a billboard yesterday here in Bismarck, that said “Your child’s inner voice starts with your voice,” cute quote, but most people these days don’t have an inner voice.

When this country started, nine out of ten men worked for themselves and thought for themselves. Now it’s one out of ten. The other nine wait to be told. What do I want to buy. Who should I fear. What should I believe. They vote their own rights away over boogeymen that don’t exist, and they call the leash liberty because the chain got longer.

The Bible has a word for a man who lets somebody else do his thinking, and it isn’t “free.”

Look at how a modern person lives. They wake up and a screen tells them what happened. A stranger tells them what to be angry about. Another stranger sells them the cure. They will never check the claim of it. They couldn’t tell you why they believe half of what they’ed fight you in a parking lot over. They didn’t arrive at it. They were handed it.

And here’s the part nobody wants said out loud on the Sunday after the Fourth of July.

The same people who can’t think for themselves in the voting booth can’t think for themselves in the pew.

They will let a man with a microphone tell them what God said. They will take their doctrine the way he or she takes their news, pre-chewed, from whoever is loudest and best dressed. They have never opened the book and dug it out for themself. Most people own a religion they inherited and a Bible they never read.

That is not liberty. That is a new master in a nicer suit.

If you would rather think for yourself than be told what to think, subscribe. That is the whole reason this place exists.

God never called that borrowed life freedom. He called it slavery.

“Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin.” John 8:34

“Ye are bought with a price; be not ye the servants of men.” 1 Corinthians 7:23

Bought with a price. And still most people hand the deed to their own soul to a party, a preacher, a feed, a fear. They will die for a flag and never once stand alone before the God who made them.

Real freedom has one mark, and here it is.

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

Know it. Not be told it. Know it.

The truth you went and found. The chapter you read yourself, in your own house, with nobody standing between you and the page. A free man reads his own Bible. A slave waits to hear what it says.

The founders knew a nation of sheep cannot stay free. It takes people who think, who work, who answer for themselves. What is true of a country is truer of a soul. God will not take a borrowed faith at the door. He never asked what your pastor believed. He asked what you did with His word.

So here is the test this weekend, while the smoke is still in the air.

Do you take God at His word for yourself? Or do you wait for a man on a stage to tell you what to fear and a man on a screen to tell you what is true?

America turned 250. Most of her sons and daughters still can’t think for themselves.

The question was never whether you are American.

It is whether you are free.

Open the book. Read it yourself. Nobody stands between you and God but the One who already did, and He tore the veil to pull you closer, not to keep you out.

Adam

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Biblical Man is free to read because I want every body to be able to stand on thier own two feet before God. If it put steel in your spine this morning, help me keep it standing for the peopel who need it next. Not charity. You are buying the next man or woman their own copy of the truth.

https://buy.stripe.com/3cIdRa2kM8WJgmIabYcMM1T

And by the way the vault sale is still going on unitll tonight. Go check it out on gumroad. biblicalman.gumroad.com