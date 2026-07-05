The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Faithful Recovery
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A stark reminder that we’re but one generation away from losing freedom entirely. Our Nation was built on the Laws of God for a reason. The world is fickle, God is not. May we seek His word with true reverence allowing it to fill and shape us in the refining fire of the Holy Spirit! Amen.

Once again, thank you Adam for standing on the frontline and waving the flag of truth!

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