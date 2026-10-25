(If you're seeing this from “Biblical Man” let me know, please. For some reason, I'm not able to publish from it.)

Some go to church to take a walk; some go there to laugh and talk.

Some go there to meet a friend; some go there their time to spend. Some go there to meet a lover; some go there a fault to cover. Some go there for speculation; some go there for observation. Some go there to doze and nod; the wise go there to worship God.

Spurgeon knew what we’ve forgotten: most people show up to church for the wrong reasons.

But they still show up.

And that’s what matters.

The Simplest Solution to Our Biggest Problem

The key to saving Western Civilization is simple: get people back in church.

Not because church fixes everything overnight.

Not because every pastor preaches perfect sermons.

Not because every congregation is full of saints.

Because church does something no other institution can:

It makes you bow.

What Bowing Does to a Culture

When you walk into a sanctuary, even reluctantly, even skeptically, you acknowledge something bigger than yourself.

Your ego takes a knee.

Your pride gets checked.

Your self-importance shrinks to proper size.

This is what our culture has lost: the ability to bow.

We bow to nothing.

Worship nothing except ourselves.

Serve nothing except our appetites.

And it’s killing us.

Church is the last institution in Western civilization that still dares to say:

You’re not the center of the universe.

Your feelings don’t determine truth.

Your desires don’t dictate morality.

You need something outside yourself.

Everywhere else coddles you.

Affirms you.

Tells you you’re perfect as you are.

Church tells you you’re broken and need fixing.

And that’s the most loving thing anyone can say.

This Morning’s Choice

Right now, millions of people are deciding whether to get dressed and drive to church or stay in bed and scroll their phones.

Those who choose church, even for the wrong reasons, are choosing:

Community over isolation.

Transcendence over immanence.

Truth over feelings.

Something greater than themselves.

Those who choose the couch are choosing:

Comfort over conviction.

Self over service.

The temporal over the eternal.

Your Part in Saving Civilization

You want to save Western civilization?

You want to preserve what made us great?

You want to leave something good for your children?

Do your part.

Go to church.

This morning.

Not because you feel like it.

Not because the music is great.

Not because the coffee is strong.

Not because the preacher is perfect.

Because wisdom goes there to worship God.

And we desperately need more wise people.

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