The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

31 Comments

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Carl Schaumburg's avatar
Carl Schaumburg
1d

Blessings For your Day ! Just pulled in getting coffee on and Donuts cut up and put on a platter! Can’t wait to break bread with my Brothers and Open the Bible and have Morning Prayer!

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Carol Deweese's avatar
Carol Deweese
1d

Same - from Biblical Man. And I’m headed to church! TY

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