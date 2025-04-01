Why I Tried to Burn Down My School… and Why I Won’t Stop Writing About It
They see me as: That intense Christian guy who won’t stop talking about biblical masculinity.
I used to be: The kid they locked away for weeks in a psychiatric ward because no one knew what else to do with him.
But before we begin—
Let me just say this:
We all have stories we bury.
Some under shame. Some under time. Some under good intentions that never healed quite right.
Today, in the middle of a blustery North Dakota snowstorm while driving my gar…