Why God Doesn't Need New Pronouns: A 2,000-Year-Old Take on Modern Identity
(And what Genesis reveals about the binary nature of everything - from light and darkness to X and Y chromosomes)
In the beginning, there was binary.
Light and dark. Day and night. Land and sea. Heaven and earth.
And then, in what might be the most controversial binary of our time: male and female.
It's interesting how the ancient text starts. Not with complex sociological theories or lengthy dissertations on gender expression. Just a simple statement of design: "Male…