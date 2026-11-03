The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jeremiah 31:17's avatar
Jeremiah 31:17
3h

Yes, it was written about Israel and Jersualem but that does not mean it has no application to us. God's Word often works on multiple levels. What is specific to a place may also serve as a metaphor for other places in other times.

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D Wooldridge's avatar
D Wooldridge
32m

No matter what comes , America is worth fighting for. It is not a misapplication of scripture for folk to prayer and repent as a nation. Many nations publicly repented and were spared . Why not us? No other nation has been like America before and not when we are gone. We are engaged in a war between Light and Darkness. Have been since the Garden of Eden. God’s voice was calling out after Adam and Eve sinned and He is calling us now. No generation has been without the opportunity to repent. God is directly involved in all of the affairs of His Creation . His Words still apply- 2Chronicles 7:14 can and does apply to any nation that will obey our Creator.

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