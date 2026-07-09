The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jordan Branscombe's avatar
Jordan Branscombe
1h

“ the quickest way to confuse a pastor, is to raise your hand in the middle of the service and ask him just what in God‘s name he’s talking about” - paul washer

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1 reply by Biblical Man
Janice's avatar
Janice
1h

Though I know pastors like this exist, I thank God that I haven't come across such. There IS NO pastor, biblical teacher, etc., that I'll listen to, that I won't open my Bible and read for myself. I take what no one says without doing so. If a pastor has an issue with being questioned that is a warning to depart from them along with them not having an answer...they don't know or have an answer.

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