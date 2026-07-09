I saw that list the other day. Twenty-five signs a church might be sliding into something it was never meant to be. I sat there reading it and kept thinking, man, I have been in more than one Baptist church where half those boxes would have been checked and nobody would have called it a cult. We would have called it faithful. We would have called it on fire. We would have called it defending the truth. We would not have called it what it was.

You start opening your Bible after the sermon to see if the words actually line up and the temperature in the room changes. Not the good kind of quiet. The other kind. The pastor keeps that verse about touching not the anointed ready like it belongs to him personally. You ask a question or you just read for yourself and suddenly you are the problem. Not the teaching. You.

Doubt gets called rebellion. Not the lazy kind. The kind where a man stays up late or gets up before the sun with the Book open because he wants to know for himself whether what he heard is so. They tell you to pray more about your attitude. They do not mention the Bereans. Those people searched the scriptures daily to test what they were being taught. God called them noble for it. In some rooms that same move gets you labeled divisive.

The preacher’s interpretation starts sitting above the text. Your reading at home gets treated like it is incomplete or dangerous until somebody with the right title clears it. Paul said if even he or an angel from heaven preached another gospel, let him be accursed. He did not give the pulpit a free pass from the Book. Some men give it to themselves.

Then the rules bend depending on who is breaking them. You notice and they call you bitter. You speak and they start writing the story that explains why you had to leave. Leaving stops being a matter of conscience. It becomes proof that something was wrong with you the whole time.

I believe in the local church. I moved my family across the country to help plant one. But the Lord was not vague in Ezekiel when He said woe to the shepherds that feed themselves and do not feed the flock. That word has not gone out of date.

The test is plain. Does the man in the pulpit point you to the Book so you can grow strong enough to check what he says and still honor him? Or does he need you to stay small and grateful and a little afraid of what you might find if you read too much without supervision?

When the second answer keeps coming back, the list is no longer about churches in other towns. It is about the air you breathe on Sunday morning. And the man who has ever met God alone in the pages of Scripture will eventually have to decide whether he can keep pretending the cage is a pasture.

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Wear the conviction.