WHEN RIGHTEOUS CONFRONTATION BECOMES SELF-RIGHTEOUS DESTRUCTION
God authorized surgical strikes against false teaching. Most "discernment ministers" are carpet-bombing entire cities because it gets more views.
Let me be painfully clear: I'm not against calling out sin. I'm certainly not tiptoeing around the spiritual gangrene of lukewarm, effeminate Christianity that's plaguing our churches.
There's a chasm of difference between the warrior who confronts cultural rot with biblical truth and the self-appointed executioner who…