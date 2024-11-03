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The world mocks your convictions.

But the Bible stands.

DIVINE DESIGN:

• God made man in His image (Genesis 1:27)

• Gave him dominion (Genesis 1:28)

• Called him to lead (Ephesians 5:23)

• Commanded him to stand (Ephesians 6:13)

Your "Primitive" Instincts?

They're Biblical Mandates:

• That protective urge? "Defend the poor and fatherless" (Psalm 82:3)

• That mor…