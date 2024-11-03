WHEN GOD GAVE YOU THOSE "OUTDATED" INSTINCTS
For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. - 2 Timothy 1:7 KJV
The world mocks your convictions.
But the Bible stands.
DIVINE DESIGN:
• God made man in His image (Genesis 1:27)
• Gave him dominion (Genesis 1:28)
• Called him to lead (Ephesians 5:23)
• Commanded him to stand (Ephesians 6:13)
Your "Primitive" Instincts?
They're Biblical Mandates:
• That protective urge? "Defend the poor and fatherless" (Psalm 82:3)
• That mor…