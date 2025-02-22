When Faith Feels Like It's Failing: A Christian Mother's Battle with Depression, Medication, and God's Truth
Is it okay for Christians to take medication for depression? One mother's raw journey through despair, doubt, and divine healing.
The Morning I Couldn't Get Up
"Mommy, why are you still in bed?"
My six-year-old Sarah stood in the doorway, lunch box dangling from her small hand. Behind her, I could hear the chaos of three other children getting ready for school – or trying to.
I couldn't move. Not wouldn't. Couldn't.
My husband Tom had already left for w…