When Bombs Fall, Nobody Checks Your Church Membership
Pearl Harbor's Forgotten Faith Lesson: They Died Together, They Served Together, They Prayed Together
At 7:48 AM, exactly 83 years ago today, peace shattered like glass over Hawaiian waters.
2,403 Americans died that Sunday morning. But here's what the history books don't tell you: Faith didn't die with them. In fact, in those burning waters, something holy was born.
Let me tell you about the chaplains.
As bombs fell from Japanese planes, Navy Chaplain How…