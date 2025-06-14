When a Nation Hates Kings, It Gets Chaos
They torched a Waymo in Los Angeles last night. And I saw the Book of Judges staring back at me through the flames.
Saturday, 2:47 AM. Downtown LA.
A Molotov cocktail arcs through the darkness. Glass shatters. Fire erupts. The crowd cheers as an autonomous vehicle—that perfect symbol of our godless future—burns like a pagan sacrifice.
The signs they're waving? "No Kings, No Masters." "Queens Trump Kings." "Dethrone the Tyrant."
But here's what made my blood freeze: One …