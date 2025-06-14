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Saturday, 2:47 AM. Downtown LA.

A Molotov cocktail arcs through the darkness. Glass shatters. Fire erupts. The crowd cheers as an autonomous vehicle—that perfect symbol of our godless future—burns like a pagan sacrifice.

The signs they're waving? "No Kings, No Masters." "Queens Trump Kings." "Dethrone the Tyrant."

But here's what made my blood freeze: One …