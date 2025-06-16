When A Muslim's Question Exposed The Line Every Christian Must Draw
A Muslim. Struggling with the five pillars. Can't keep up with the prayers. Can't handle Ramadan. Wants to know if Allah will still accept him.
I get emails.
From hate mailers spitting venom. Feminist lesbian Lutheran pastors testing boundaries. Dear saints walking the narrow path. Broken parents. Lost kids.
But this one stopped me cold.
A Muslim. Struggling with the five pillars. Can't keep up with the prayers. Can't handle Ramadan. Wants to know if Allah will still accept him.
And in that moment,…