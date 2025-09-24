What Is a Martyr?
Either the Bible is the inerrant Word of God, and a martyr is a witness who suffers for their testimony, or the secular definition is correct, and the Bible is wrong. There is no third option.
Social media is exploding with debate.
“Charlie Kirk wasn’t a martyr. He was just a political activist who got killed.”
After spending three years researching modern Christian martyrdom for my upcoming book Blood and Bandwidth, and deciding to include Charlie Kirk’s story, I’m going to settle this debate the way Charlie himself would have:
Let’s go back to…