There are gifts I could not give my children.

Not because the storehouse was empty.

Because I had already burned the storehouse before they were born.

I sealed doors in my house in the years before I had a house. I cut down trees in my garden in the years before I had a garden. The fruit my children eat is from a smaller orchard than I was given. And every father reading this knows what I am about to say, because every father reading this has stood in his own quiet kitchen at midnight and counted the same losses.

Some sins are forgiven and forgotten. Some are forgiven and remembered. And some are forgiven and remain. They do not damn you. They do not follow you to the throne. But they sit in the soil where your children walk, and the harvest is smaller than it should have been, and the man you might have been to them does not exist and never will.

This is not a confession.

This is an inheritance.

“For he himself knoweth our frame; he remembereth that we are dust.” — Psalm 103:14 (KJV)

The amputations before the household

Long before there was a wife. Long before there was a roof. Long before there were five faces around the table, there was a young man cutting pieces off himself in the dark and calling it freedom.

He severed what he should have kept.

He kept what he should have severed.

He set fires he did not know he would still be putting out twenty years later, with hands that smelled of smoke when he laid them on his children’s heads to bless them.

By the time the first child came, the table had already been built from broken wood.

By the time the third came, I had stopped pretending the wood was not broken.

By the time the fifth came, I was on my knees in the yard, asking the LORD to grow a new tree from the stump I had left.

He grew something.

But not the tree I cut down.

“And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten.” — Joel 2:25 (KJV)

He did not say He would restore the locust.

He said He would restore the years.

There is a difference, and every man who has lived inside that difference knows it in his bones.

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The clay pot inheritance

My children were not given a silver pitcher for a father.

They were given a clay pot.

Cracked. Chipped. Missing the handle a polished man keeps. The kind of vessel you would walk past at a yard sale and feel quiet sorrow for, because you can see the shape of what it was meant to be, and you can see the shape of what it now is, and the distance between the two is the distance every honest man has measured in himself.

“But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us.” — 2 Corinthians 4:7 (KJV)

Paul did not say the treasure ends up in fine porcelain.

He said earthen vessels.

He said clay.

He said the cracked thing is the chosen container.

Not despite the cracking.

Through the cracking.

The light that comes out of a man my children call father — the steady, slow, midnight light that shines on a Bible open at the kitchen table when the rest of the house is sleeping — does not come out of a sealed and polished surface.

It comes out of the breaks.

And it could not come out of anything else.

What clay teaches that silver cannot

A silver pitcher does not know what the road costs.

A silver pitcher has never been broken on a stone.

A silver pitcher cannot sit beside a son when the world has put its knee on his neck and say: I know. I know what it costs. I know what comes after. Here is the way through.

The two-armed father teaches his sons to lift.

The one-armed father teaches them what to do when the arm is gone.

Both are needed in the world. But only one of them has walked the long road of remembering. Only one of them has wept over the stump in the yard. Only one of them has stood in the smoke and watched the LORD plant a tree where the fire had been.

That is not a consolation prize.

That is the higher chair.

The seat by the door at evening, where the broken father waits for the broken son to come home, and there is bread on the table because the father knows what the road tastes like, and there is silence in the house because the father knows what the road sounds like, and there is a Bible in the lamplight because the father knows where the road ends.

“My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.” — 2 Corinthians 12:9 (KJV)

He did not say despite my weakness.

He said in my weakness.

He said the strength would be made perfect there.

Nowhere else.

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The handing of the pot

My oldest son watched me at the kitchen table at midnight more than once. Bible open. Coffee gone cold. Pen moving slow because the truth is heavy and the pen does not know how to hurry.

He did not see a polished man.

He saw a man holding a piece of bread together with both hands so the cracks would not let it fall.

That is the inheritance I leave him.

Not perfection.

Not the pieces I burned before he was born.

Honesty about what God did with the pieces I had left.

The clay pot is not the lesser gift.

It is the gift my children needed.

It is the gift only a man like me could give them.

It is the gift the LORD made out of the wreckage I handed Him in the field where the fire had been.

So I hand them the pot.

I tell them what is inside.

And I let them carry it the rest of the way home.

“He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.” — Psalm 147:3 (KJV)

A word at the door

If you are a father and you have been carrying the quiet grief of what you cannot give your children, lay it down.

What God put in the cracks is worth more than what was meant to be there.

Hand them the clay pot.

Tell them what is inside.

The light is not in the pitcher.

The light is in the cracks.

That is why He chose you.

— Adam

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