The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jim Molnar's avatar
Jim Molnar
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My inheritance from God is His salvation and promises and that is what I have to give my children. The most important inheritance I can give my children is spiritual, not material, and in that way my blessing descends to them and their families, so take heart, your leadership and headship is not over. Ephesians 1:11 & Proverbs 13:22

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