What Do You Say When “Thank You” Feels Too Small?
For Blake’s first birthday, we wanted to slow down and name the people who showed our family such kindness.
Christie and I wanted this thank-you to come from both of us, because the kindness came from both of our communities.
Blake entered the world weighing 1 pound, 15 ounces and began his life in the NICU. Now he is thriving as we celebrate his first birthday.
For his birthday, each of these people chose something from Blake’s wish list and sent it to him:
Sheryl Muller
Richard W. Allen
Douglas Withington
Great Grandma & Grandpa Johnson
Leah M. Crement
waldo
joshua
Joanne
The Baransky family
The Casto Family
Richard W. Razvillas
Sarah Bates
J Eric
Teresa H Wenzel
Colton Smith
Jennie and Nanny Evans
Jon Lloyd
John Hessler
Elizabeth N.Suess
Al Lepley
Scott McKenzie
Doris Hasler
Michael McGlone
Judy Casey
Johanne G Moore
Lindsay Gardner
Thomas Wagner
Julia Rose
Thank you for thinking of our grandson and helping our family celebrate this milestone. Your kindness toward Blake has meant more to us than a quick “thank you, everyone” could say, which is why we wanted to slow down and name you.
We are deeply grateful.
Blake’s birthday wish list:
https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2JDUPHM4PWRHD?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_ggr-subnav-share_J29AZ3103WTNSS7STR9W_2&language=en-US
With love,
Adam & Christie, and Blake and his mommy and daddy