Christie and I wanted this thank-you to come from both of us, because the kindness came from both of our communities.

Blake entered the world weighing 1 pound, 15 ounces and began his life in the NICU. Now he is thriving as we celebrate his first birthday.

For his birthday, each of these people chose something from Blake’s wish list and sent it to him:

Sheryl Muller

Richard W. Allen

Douglas Withington

Great Grandma & Grandpa Johnson

Leah M. Crement

waldo

joshua

Joanne

The Baransky family

The Casto Family

Richard W. Razvillas

Sarah Bates

J Eric

Teresa H Wenzel

Colton Smith

Jennie and Nanny Evans

Jon Lloyd

John Hessler

Elizabeth N.Suess

Al Lepley

Scott McKenzie

Doris Hasler

Michael McGlone

Judy Casey

Johanne G Moore

Lindsay Gardner

Thomas Wagner

Julia Rose

Thank you for thinking of our grandson and helping our family celebrate this milestone. Your kindness toward Blake has meant more to us than a quick “thank you, everyone” could say, which is why we wanted to slow down and name you.

We are deeply grateful.

Blake’s birthday wish list:

https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2JDUPHM4PWRHD?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_ggr-subnav-share_J29AZ3103WTNSS7STR9W_2&language=en-US

With love,

Adam & Christie, and Blake and his mommy and daddy

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