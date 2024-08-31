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Last night, my wife Biblical Womanhood and I sat down to watch Sound of Freedom. Let me tell you, brothers, that movie doesn't just hit you - it grabs you by the guts and twists. Hard. It forces you to stare into the abyss of human depravity and ask, "What the heck are you gonna do about it?"

But amidst the gut-wrenching story of child trafficking and the heroes fighting …