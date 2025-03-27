WE'RE CLIMBING THE CHARTS. THE CULTURE'S CLIMBING OFF A CLIFF.
How two backwoods bloggers became a threat to modern Christianity—with nothing but truth, grit, and the Gospel.
A year ago, nobody knew who we were.
I was a garbage truck driver with a Bible and a burden. My wife was homeschooling five kids, teaching Titus 2 in her kitchen between diaper changes and dinner.
No marketing team. No church sponsors. Just two voices yelling across the internet like street preachers in the wilderness.
And somehow, here we are:
🔹 The Bibl…