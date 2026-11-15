There is a seat beside you in the pew, still empty. The kids fill the rest of the row, and the cushion where a hip should be stays flat through the whole service. In the parking lot the car takes you back to a house where the Bible is only ever open on one side of the bed. Across the aisle a husband leans over to find the page for his wife, and you look at the carpet until it is over.

Nobody preaches to that seat. When marriage comes up from the pulpit you hear the verse about being unequally yoked, a good verse, written to somebody who still had a choice. You already said the vows. Somebody well meaning told you to repent for marrying them, as if the fix for a lonely pew is to feel worse in it. That one cuts deeper than anything said at home.

Here is the part many churches skip. The Bible wrote a passage to you, and it does not say repent. It says, “And the woman which hath an husband that believeth not, and if he be pleased to dwell with her, let her not leave him.” The same word goes to the husband. Then it says the unbelieving husband is sanctified by the wife, and the unbelieving wife by the husband, else were your children unclean, but now are they holy. Your kids in that row are not dirty because of who is missing from it.

Then Peter tells you how to live in it. If any obey not the word, he says, they also may without the word be won by the conversation of the wives. Conversation there means how you live. Without the word. Nagging is not in the instructions. Your mouth is not the tool. Your life is.

Now the brutal part. For what knowest thou, O wife, whether thou shalt save thy husband. That is a question, not a promise. You can do every bit of it right for forty years and bury them lost. And you are still told to stay.

I wrote the hardest guide I have ever written about exactly this, and it is finished. It is called The Promise. It does not end with your spouse getting saved, because I will not lie to you. It ends with what the Bible actually says to the one sitting in the pew alone, and how to live in that house without losing your faith. The back has a page for Sunday morning, a page for when they ask how church was, and thirty days of one verse and one small thing.

Pay what you want. It comes to the email you use at checkout, in three sizes, for your phone, your tablet, and to print at home.

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-promise

The seat will be empty again this morning, and you were told to stay.