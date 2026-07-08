The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Dale (Bud) Montero's avatar
Dale (Bud) Montero
3h

Hang in there B Man

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1 reply by Biblical Man
Patrick's avatar
Patrick
11m

I appreciate the ministry. It has truly impacted me and the many people I share your posts with.

God bless you and your’s.

“And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience; and patience, experience; and experience, hope: and hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us. For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.”

‭‭Romans‬ ‭5‬:‭3‬-‭6‬ ‭KJV‬‬

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