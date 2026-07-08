I have never fit in.

Not in church. Not in the world. Not in the rooms where the qualified people sit.

Some men come from a lineage of believers. Grandfathers who read their Bibles on their knees every morning, weeping over their children and their town. Men like George Müller. A clean line of faith handed down like good silver.

That is not my line.

My line has drunks in it. Women who fought their own minds and lost more days than they won. Fighters. Strugglers. People who bled in the dark and never got a book written about them.

I was saved at twelve years old. A little church in Canton, North Carolina, on Dutch Cove Road. I have carried that day through everything since.

And I have seen a lot since.

I have watched friends walk out of the ministry. I have watched some of them walk away from God completely. If I am honest with you, I understand why.

This work is not verses on a screen. This work is people.

People can be mean. People can be vindictive. People will judge you and forget the part where Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.”

Most days, I think this ministry is a Waffle House.

You have your regulars. The staff knows them by name. You have visitors passing through who never come back. You have folks who just wanted something cheap and warm at a bad hour. Fights break out in the booths. People leave. A few stay. And some sit in the same seat for years and never once become a regular. They never fit.

I know that seat. I have sat in it my whole life.

I have done a lot of stupid things. Some days I wonder if that is the whole reason I am what I am. Why I never got where other men got. Why my wife has spent most of our marriage suffering a fool. Christie deserved better than me. She stayed anyway.

We came out of a hard, legalistic religion. The kind where holiness was measured in a hemline and a haircut. We escaped it. Then God handed the two of us a ministry.

Two unqualified dogs.

“But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty.”

Some days I want to quit. I am telling you that plainly.

Then something takes hold of me and will not let go. It is not ambition. It is not a brand. It is a stubborn need to hand people what I have. My knowledge. My scars. My life. And the Word of God most of all.

But a mission still costs something. This one has cost Christie and me nearly everything we have.

There is no investor. There is no team writing a check to keep the lights on. There is no board funding this like some startup. Every post, every product, every hour, every dollar comes out of my own pocket and my own time. And on top of the money, there is the rejection. Certain people have made sure I feel that part.

So here is what I am asking. Once.

Paul had partners. When he left Macedonia, one church stood with him and sent to his need again and again. He did not call it charity. He wrote them this: “Not because I desire a gift: but I desire fruit that may abound to your account.”

The Biblical Man and Dead Hidden are not content. They are a ministry. I am looking for the person, or the few people, who will back it like one.

Not a tip. Not a pity gift. A partner. Someone who reads all of this and thinks, I want to be the reason these two keep going. I want to help carry the weight they have been carrying alone.

If that is you, here is the door. Give whatever you can, one time, right here:

https://buy.stripe.com/fZu14o9bS5IM4O21gXc3m0q

Leave your name or your handle when you give, and I will thank you myself. I read every one.

Adam

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P.S. If a gift is not where you are right now, there is another way to stand with us. We made a shirt. It says Bruh. Read Your Bible. Every one that sells helps fund the work. Two colors, ships July 20. Grab one here:

https://buy.stripe.com/fZu00k3oQb4R8Ug83QcMM2l