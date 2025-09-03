Two Jehovah's Witnesses Knocked on My Door Saturday. Here's What Happened Next.
My wife and I were heading out to run an important errand when I heard that familiar knock.
Two JW ladies standing there with their Watchtower magazines and rehearsed smiles.
Years ago? I would have hidden behind the curtains hoping they'd just walk away.
Saturday? I opened the door wide.
"Ladies, I've got about 10 minutes. What's your best shot?"
What happened next is why every Christian needs to master Romans, and why I'm launching the Romans Gu…