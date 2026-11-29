I used to love my wife because she earned it.

When she was kind, I was kind. When she respected me, I respected her. When she came home sharp or tired or short with me, I locked the gate and waited for an apology.

Marriage was a transaction. A balance sheet. I gave what I got, and not one ounce more.

That is how most Christian couples live, even the ones who sit in the third pew holding hands during the closing hymn. Both spouses keep a quiet ledger in their pocket. Who snapped first. Who forgot the bill. Who carried the kids all afternoon while the other scrolled on a phone.

You can run a house on a scoreboard for years. You just cannot pray in it.

One night I actually looked at my wife instead of looking at my ledger. She was exhausted. The kids had been brutal. The house was chaos. And I was standing there keeping score, waiting for a worn-out woman to earn my kindness before I would lift a finger.

That was the night it hit me. I was not loving a woman. I was worshiping myself.

Every cold shoulder was an altar to my ego. Every act of service I withheld was worship I stole from God. Every "she started it" was a prayer to my own righteousness.

And if you are a wife sitting at that same table tonight keeping count of every time your husband fell short, the exact same trap is sitting under your chair.

God does not treat marriage like a trade agreement between two equals negotiating terms. Read what He told husbands in Malachi 2:14 when they stood at the altar wondering why heaven had gone cold on their prayers:

"Yet ye say, Wherefore? Because the LORD hath been witness between thee and the wife of thy youth, against whom thou hast dealt treacherously: yet is she thy companion, and the wife of thy covenant."

A witness. God stands between a husband and wife and watches the invoice you hand each other.

Peter says the exact same thing, without softening a single syllable. 1 Peter 3:7: "Likewise, ye husbands, dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife, as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life; that your prayers be not hindered."

Your prayers stop at the ceiling when you treat your spouse like an opponent.

Paul raises the bar past human fairness altogether in Ephesians 5:25: "Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it;" And Romans 5:8 tells you the exact timing of that love: "But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us."

Christ did not wait for you to fix your tone before He went to the cross.

And Solomon puts the matching weight straight into a wife's hands in Proverbs 14:1: "Every wise woman buildeth her house: but the foolish plucketh it down with her hands."

Building a house costs you your pride. Keeping score burns the house down while both people insist they were right.

I had to stop loving my wife to get something back, and start loving her to give something up. Serving when nobody thanked me. Leading when I did not feel like leading. Not for applause, and not to win the next argument. For an audience of One.

When you love your spouse as an act of worship, the scoreboard disappears. Marriage turns back into what God designed it to be: a daily death to self, disguised as a Wednesday night doing dishes.

Put all 83 printable King James Bible guides (Marriage, Parenting, Biblical Womanhood, and more) on your kitchen table before Sunday 11:59 PM Central.

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The Black Friday Ministry Flash Closes Tomorrow Night (Sunday, Nov 29 at 11:59 PM Central)

That is the exact kind of plain, kitchen-table Christianity we build here every single week, and right now is the best weekend of the entire year to put all of it inside your home.

Through tomorrow night, Sunday, November 29 at 11:59 PM Central, join The Biblical Man Annual for its regular $50 a year, and I am putting all 83 printable King James Bible guides inside the Paid Member Vault into your hands at zero extra cost.

Look at the plain math before the door shuts tomorrow night:

One full year of The Biblical Man Paid: $50 regular.

The complete 83-document Biblical Man Vault ($1,835 bought one guide at a time, $365 as a bundle): included FREE through Sunday night.

Combined regular price: $415. Your Black Friday weekend price: $50 once. You save $365.

What lands in your hands the minute you join Annual tonight:

7 Marriage and Headship guides + 7 Parenting and Legacy guides built for real Tuesday nights when the house is loud, tempers are thin, and nobody wants to apologize first.

The complete 10-guide Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault, written specifically for the wives, mothers, and grandmothers who make up six out of ten readers at this table.

The Plain Bible Vault, Confusing Things in the Bible (11 hard doctrines with 200+ linked King James verses), Spiritual Warfare and Freedom, and Household Field Manual No. 1 ("When Heaven Feels Quiet").

A full year of paid Biblical Man daily teaching plus immediate access to 2,000+ archived studies.

Every single guide is a clean, downloadable PDF posted directly at the top of the Paid Member archive. Print them. Put them in a binder on your kitchen table. Keep them offline forever with no extra login and no extra fee.

I do not take publisher checks, and I do not run ads. Every daily letter and every Bible guide gets funded by the men and women who sit at this table. If money is tight this month, keep your $50 and read tonight's piece free for the next 72 hours. If you want a full year of honest Scripture plus all 83 offline guides for your spouse and your kids before the bonus closes at midnight tomorrow, claim your spot right now.

Lock in 1 year of The Biblical Man Annual ($50) and download all 83 printable guides free before Sunday 11:59 PM Central.

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P.S. Tomorrow night, Sunday, November 29 at 11:59 PM Central, the Black Friday Paid Member Vault closes and the 83-guide bonus comes back down. Join Annual tonight for $50, download the entire 83-guide ZIP straight from the top of the Paid archive in under a minute, and put real Bible study pages on your kitchen table before December starts.

Know a husband or wife who needs to drop the scoreboard tonight?

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Who keeps the longer scoreboard in your house right now?