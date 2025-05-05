Train Up a Child… or Just Drag Them to Church?
When Proverbs 22:6 is used like a lottery ticket instead of a warning, we get what we see today: Apostasy on stage, and silence in the pews.
Let me be brutally honest with you.
This past week, my wife and I have struggled.
We printed and shipped the first batch of our Christian sex-ed curriculum—Before the World Does.
We paid out of pocket for most of it. We handled the printing, packing, shipping. Ourselves.
And I’m not saying that for sympathy.
We believe in what we did with everything in us.
Bu…