1. “Just listen to more sermons.”

I heard that for years.

And some of it was good advice.

A faithful preacher is a gift.

But sermons were never meant to replace your own open Bible.

If another man’s voice is the only Scripture your soul gets all week, you are not studying.

You are surviving on crumbs.

2. “Wait until you feel led.”

That one kept me dry longer than I want to admit.

I kept waiting to feel spiritual before opening the Bible.

Wrong order.

Open it dry.

Open it tired.

Open it with your flesh fighting you the whole time.

Clarity usually shows up after obedience.

3. “Church attendance is enough.”

No, it is not.

You can sit in a pew every Sunday and still have no Scripture in your bones.

You can know the songs.

Know the routine.

Know when to stand.

Know when to nod.

And still not know what God said.

4. “Don’t question what you were taught.”

That sounds humble.

It can also make men lazy.

Acts 17:11 says the Bereans “searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.”

They did not test the Bible by the preacher.

They tested the preacher by the Bible.

Even good men need checked against an open Book.

5. “If you feel distant from God, something mysterious is wrong.”

Maybe.

Or maybe you are underfed.

Noise all day.

Clips all day.

Arguments all day.

Outrage all day.

Then ten tired minutes with Scripture, and you wonder why your spirit has no strength.

A starving man does not need a mood change.

He needs food.

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Faith Wall-Scripture Before Scroll

I am tired of watered-down messages that skip whole verses.

What passage should we open first?