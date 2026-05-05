The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Isaiah 6:4's avatar
Isaiah 6:4
18m

We need to be seeking the Lord every day, reading his word and having conversations with God praying to him. And for those who have a prayer language, speaking in tongues, we are supposed to identify ourselves by speaking in tongues. I don’t like being dry and I’ve been there so I seek the Lord at all cost no matter the cost. I need him so badly. Cry out to him when I’m in pain. I cry out to him when I’m dry. I cry out to him when I feel lost. I cry out to him to come close to me so I can feel his presence because his presence is comforting to me the Holy Spirit is the comforter. This was a good post thank you Adam. It got me thinking.

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John David Truly's avatar
John David Truly
21mEdited

If a church is not striking you at the point of your resistance and lack, there’s something absent in the church and your reason for being there. If it’s to be comforted, entertained or feel wanted and affirmed by others but lacking the challenge presented by God’s holiness you’re in the wrong place for wrong reasons.

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