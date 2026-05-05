Toxic church advice I kept hearing... and I hate that breaking it actually changed everything
1. “Just listen to more sermons.”
I heard that for years.
And some of it was good advice.
A faithful preacher is a gift.
But sermons were never meant to replace your own open Bible.
If another man’s voice is the only Scripture your soul gets all week, you are not studying.
You are surviving on crumbs.
2. “Wait until you feel led.”
That one kept me dry longer than I want to admit.
I kept waiting to feel spiritual before opening the Bible.
Wrong order.
Open it dry.
Open it tired.
Open it with your flesh fighting you the whole time.
Clarity usually shows up after obedience.
3. “Church attendance is enough.”
No, it is not.
You can sit in a pew every Sunday and still have no Scripture in your bones.
You can know the songs.
Know the routine.
Know when to stand.
Know when to nod.
And still not know what God said.
4. “Don’t question what you were taught.”
That sounds humble.
It can also make men lazy.
Acts 17:11 says the Bereans “searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.”
They did not test the Bible by the preacher.
They tested the preacher by the Bible.
Even good men need checked against an open Book.
5. “If you feel distant from God, something mysterious is wrong.”
Maybe.
Or maybe you are underfed.
Noise all day.
Clips all day.
Arguments all day.
Outrage all day.
Then ten tired minutes with Scripture, and you wonder why your spirit has no strength.
A starving man does not need a mood change.
He needs food.
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Faith Wall-Scripture Before Scroll
I am tired of watered-down messages that skip whole verses.
What passage should we open first?
We need to be seeking the Lord every day, reading his word and having conversations with God praying to him. And for those who have a prayer language, speaking in tongues, we are supposed to identify ourselves by speaking in tongues. I don’t like being dry and I’ve been there so I seek the Lord at all cost no matter the cost. I need him so badly. Cry out to him when I’m in pain. I cry out to him when I’m dry. I cry out to him when I feel lost. I cry out to him to come close to me so I can feel his presence because his presence is comforting to me the Holy Spirit is the comforter. This was a good post thank you Adam. It got me thinking.
If a church is not striking you at the point of your resistance and lack, there’s something absent in the church and your reason for being there. If it’s to be comforted, entertained or feel wanted and affirmed by others but lacking the challenge presented by God’s holiness you’re in the wrong place for wrong reasons.