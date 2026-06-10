The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Ginger Moore's avatar
Ginger Moore
4h

He waited until our small group prayed and proceeded to try to cast out the spirit of Jezebel out from me. There were other things, but that one i try to forgive him for just about everyday, because it hurt me so deeply. Prayers are appreciated 🙏

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Stephen Hoffman's avatar
Stephen Hoffman
4h

Well written Adam. I’ve traveled in and out of many denominations,….i don’t go hunting for misguided church leaders bc I’m no saint either. But I wear the armor and will pay careful attention to discussion I fervently know is wrong. Out of respect, I provide the leader in a private chatlike that the embodiment of your discussion here are more so applied to him bc of his position. Remind them of it.

Yes, the lion walks and devours, but it is our Christian responsibility to also hunt the hidden predators.

Dead Hidden is a great chapter in your life. I see the growth with you. These discussions have substance.

Let’s have more discussions on this subject. We all need expanded observation.

Thanks amigo

Steve H

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