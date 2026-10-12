Times and Seasons

The Biblical Man Podcast

’m Adam Johnson, writer of The Biblical Man and Dead Hidden. This is where I talk through the things I’m studying in the Bible and trying to live out myself. We’ll get into marriage, family, difficult passages, and the arguments Christians keep having, including whether those arguments are doing anybody any good. Sometimes I’ll have a question I haven’t settled yet. I’d rather tell you that than pretend. For men and women who want to understand the Bible, take Christ seriously, and think carefully about what they believe. Books and Bible studies: deadhidden.org

’m Adam Johnson, writer of The Biblical Man and Dead Hidden. This is where I talk through the things I’m studying in the Bible and trying to live out myself. We’ll get into marriage, family, difficult passages, and the arguments Christians keep having, including whether those arguments are doing anybody any good. Sometimes I’ll have a question I haven’t settled yet. I’d rather tell you that than pretend. For men and women who want to understand the Bible, take Christ seriously, and think carefully about what they believe. Books and Bible studies: deadhidden.org