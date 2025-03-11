Thousands of SPECTATORS. Hundreds of WARRIORS. ONLY ONE GROUP WILL STAND BEFORE GOD WITH SOMETHING TO SHOW FOR IT.
While thousands mindlessly consume biblical truth from their spiritual recliners, a small regiment of warriors is funding the battle that's making demons nervous and church ladies uncomfortable.
A year of delivering Scripture-saturated truth bombs has revealed something disturbing: Christianity has a freeloading problem.
The math is brutal and damning: 12,000+ subscribers consume this content. Only several hundred actually fund it.
In Gideon's day, God separated spectators from warriors. The test was simple: how they drank water revealed their ba…