The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Barbara Drayton's avatar
Barbara Drayton
3d

I could not agree with this more. The young people today believe they are entitled.

The only entitlement they have is to show up a bit early. Ask what else they can do, and leave their phone at home so they don't get tempted to look at it at work.

These days they need to be grateful they have honest work to do, and go the extra mile

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1 reply by Biblical man
Harry's avatar
Harry
3d

Yes, but this is best learned from the men in his life!!! Fathers, grandfathers, uncles and Godly men.

Men our society needs us to make a stand again. In too many people groups the men are pushed aside and we let the government take their place.

We need men to lead !! Men to serve!! Men to be seen reading the Word and in prayer!!!

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1 reply by Biblical man
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